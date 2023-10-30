The life of Samuele and his parents is no longer the same. The 8-year-old boy suffers from a rare disease that has no cure

A story that comes from the municipality of Molteno, in the province of Lecco. The small Samuel he is only 8 years old and suffers from a rare disease which to date has no cure. His mother and father have created a fundraising network together with many other parents, with the aim of supporting medical research.

Credit: Il Giorno

Samuele suffers from one genetic mutation of the GRI group genes. Fundamental genes for development and deepening. Madness, unfortunately, leads to intellectual disability and epilepsy, reduced growth (short stature), behavioral problems and autistic traits. The 8-year-old child is cared for 24 hours a day and is continuously subjected to experimental therapies. Fortunately he can count on the love and help of his mother Tiziana and father Corrado, who do not abandon him even for a minute.

Little Samuel’s illness is among the rarest, was discovered for the first time only in 2010 and in all of Italy there are only 30 cases. Precisely because it is not that well known, it is not a much studied pathology. The objective of these two parents, with the fundraising, is to support research, so that progress can be made and we can find a cure. Before understanding what was wrong with their child, the mother and father had to take him to several Italian hospitals.

It was a shock, Samuele was fine when he was born. Around 3-4 months he started skipping developmental stages. We had to revolutionize our existence.

Some experimental therapies are providing objective results, while a genetic cure would allow the problems to be solved at the source.

Samuele doesn’t even have the guaranteed speech therapy, just as not all children in his condition have it. So, together with the parents of these minors, they founded theGRI association.