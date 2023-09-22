Suddenly, the name of Samuel García has become a frequent reference in López Obrador’s morning sessions.

For months now, the president launched a direct political flirtation to the “inflamed ego” of the governor of Nuevo Leónto awaken the presidential ambition of the young politician.

And the flirtation soon produced results and “little Samuel” – as his countrymen call the governor – changed his behavior to the point of being renamed “the little dictator.”

Yes, a governor who not only ignores the division of state powers but who, in addition to persecuting legislators and judges, threatens his critics, threatens opponents, spies on businessmen and, above all, intimidates anyone who does not bow down to his whims.

Excesses that unified the parties of the Wide Front and that they will deny the governor the license to become a presidential candidate.

And, repeatedly, “little samuel“has ignored the decisions of the local Legislative Branch and is absent from the entity and the country at will, in addition to refusing accountability.

In short, yes Samuel wants to follow in the footsteps of “El Bronco”, Jaime Rodríguez, must definitively resign from the state government and be held accountable for the diversion of public money and for the damage caused by an undeniable alliance with criminal gangs.

Embezzlement and criminal complicity that forced Samuel García and his family member to seek protection in Tamaulipas, with his “friends” from Brunette.

That is to say, after the excessive presidential praise, Samuel became a “clone” of the tyrant López, until reaching extreme and ribald revenge such as ordering the cutting of water to the homes of politicians who question it and demand basic accountability.

If a “little tyrant” who has already created a group of friends and associates to start his presidential campaign as soon as possible, backed by “the prostitute of politics”, the party named Citizen movement.

And given the desperation and alarm that is experienced in the Palace due to the uncontrollable “phenomenon Xochitl”, Lopez Obrador He seems convinced that: “for the wedge to press, it must be of the same suit.”

And that is why, from the Palace came the “brilliant idea” of subtracting votes from the senator from Hidalgo, with the candid candidacy of the “little samuel”.

But it is also true that, for example, in the center of the country few remember that “Samuel’s fists“-as his countrymen also nickname the governor–, he is an old acquaintance of AMLOwho from the Palace financed the 2021 state election, after the candidate of Brunette to the government of Nuevo León, Clara Luz Flores, fell into disgrace by confirming her membership in a sect of rapists.

Upon the collapse of the former PRI member, everything indicated that the PRI would be able to retain the New Leon government. That’s why, AMLO He provided all his political and economic support to Movimiento Ciudadano, a party that had nominated the senator, Samuel García, as a candidate for the government of Nuevo León, and, as mayor of Monterrey, Luis Donaldo Colosio Riojas.

Thus, Movimiento Ciudadano won the most important positions in the state Executive and in the most relevant municipalities of that entity, thanks to the “blessing” and direct support of López himself.

The curious thing is that Dante Delgado’s party did not obtain a single majority seat and, therefore, it is not enough to grant license to Samuel García, who must definitively resign from office if he wants to be presidential.

The truth, however, is that “little Samuel” has no chance in 2024 and only He will be used as one more of the “cheating-dumb” politicians that, from time to time, Obrador invents for his political revenge.

And the “geniuses” of the Palace believe that Samuel can divide the tendency of two partisan blocs and favor Claudiaabout Xochitl.

What they do not know in the Palace and what the “little dictator” of Nuevo León does not understand, is that a political phenomenon like Samuel García is only possible in a society like “la regia” and that the profile of the “Samuel cuffs” has no chance of raising votes in the rest of the country.

In the end, the resignation of Samuel Garcia –to the government of Nuevo León–, it would be the best news for an entity threatened by a criminal government like that of “the little dictator”.

At the time.

