What are the health conditions of Ryan, the 6-year-old boy from Ventimiglia beaten by his step-grandfather? The little one would be better, while the doctors of the Gaslini hospital in Genoa are trying to treat the bruises not only of the body, but also of the soul of him wounded by such a close affection. In the meantime, the community clings to the child’s family, also helping it financially.

Ryan is still hospitalized in intensive care unit of the Gaslini hospital in Genoa. The child was beaten by his paternal grandmother’s companion in Ventimiglia, in the province of Imperia. She had first scolded him, and then started hitting him.

His health conditions immediately appeared worrying, even if, as confirmed by the lawyer who follows the child’s family, Maria Gioffrè, it would seem to improve day by day. Now breathe independently.

The child who suffered major injuries in Ventimiglia is currently in respiratory autonomy, conscious and oriented, does not require vital function support therapies, but remains hospitalized in intensive care for monitoring.

This reads in bulletin doctor of the Health Directorate of the hospital of the Ligurian capital, who explains what the health conditions of little Ryan are. Giovanni Toti, president of the Liguria Region, also intervened on the case:

The news we’ve all been waiting for: finally the little one is conscious and can breathe on his own. Thanks to all the doctors and health personnel of the Gaslini hospital who are taking care of him, proving once again that he is an absolute excellence of which we are proud.

Meanwhile, the whole community of Ventimiglia clings to Ryan’s family. He continues the fundraising to help his parents, Simone and Elena, to stay close to their son in Genoa.

Unfortunately there are also those who take advantage of such situations. At one of Ryan’s many money collection points, someone has stolen one of the containers used to donate something to the child’s family.