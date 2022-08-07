Tragedy in Terracina, hit by a car while crossing with his mother, little Romeo Goliath died at 11

A dramatic road accident occurred on the evening of Friday 5 August, in Terracina. A child of only 11, called Romeo Goliath he died after being hit by a car that was going at really high speed. The police are now investigating the incident.

A heartbreaking loss he has upset the family, which seems to have recently suffered another serious bereavement. The Pope of the child died and was in the company of his mother.

According to information released by some local media, the tragedy took place on the evening of Friday 5th Augustat about 23. Precisely along the Appia, in front of the restaurant “La Capannina” a Terracina.

The mother and the little one were crossing right on pedestrian crossing. They were returning home and until then everything was proceeding normally.

However, just as they were on the road, a boy in his early 20s driving a Peugeot, overwhelmed them. She was really speeding high and the impact was very violent.

Those in attendance launched promptly the alarm to health professionals and also to the police. The rescuers who intervened soon realized that the child’s condition was serious, but with the hope of being able to save him, they urgently transported him to the Fiorini hospital.

The dramatic death of little Romeo Goliath

Given the situation, they also tried to heli-transport him to the hospital Baby Jesus From Rome. However, little Romeo was already in coma and had some spine fractures.

In the end, the doctors had no choice but to ascertain hers death. His injuries were too serious. The officers who arrived at the scene did all the reliefs of the case.

The driver was subjected to all routine tests and apparently he was at driving under the influence of drugs. The Terracina Public Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation and has registered the boy in the register of suspects for the crime of street murder. From what emerged it seems that the child had recently lost his father.