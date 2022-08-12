The ex of Temptation Island has embraced the fruit of his love with his partner: Roberto Ranieri has become a father

Little Riccardo was born, Roberto Ranieri and Floriana De Maria became parents for the first time. It was precisely the former competitor of Temptation Island to give the good news on its social channels.

He had participated in the famous show together with his ex-partner Valeria Vassallo. A love that was put to the test and then ended. Later, Roberto Ranieri met the current partner Floriana and today they held the fruit of their love in their arms: a beautiful boy.

A joy that came last August 10as evidenced by the posts on Instagram:

What a sight that is life! Our shooting star! August 10th at 11:15 pm!

These are the words of the new mother. While the new dad moved everyone by writing:

You can’t tell if you don’t live it. And you don’t metabolize it until it happens. It changes you inside. It changes your life. It changes the world. It really changes your existence. It was something indescribable.

Roberto Ranieri at Temptation Island

Roberto Ranieri participated in the very popular television program in the2016 edition, with his girlfriend Valeria Vassallo. The experience made the participant realize that he was no longer in love with his woman and made him decide to end the story at the confrontation bonfire. He had lost his mind over the temptress Melissa Castagnolibut once they got away from the cameras, in real life, their relationship didn’t turn out well.

After Temptation Island, Ranieri had another relationship with Martina La Rocca, a young woman who works in a trucking company. But also their relationship it didn’t have a happy ending.

Today he is in love with his partner Floriana De Maria and the two held their first son Riccardo in their arms. Their love was crowned by the best gift that life can give to every couple.