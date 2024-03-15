The untold story of 'Little Red Riding Hood' will arrive this March 21 in all theaters in Peru, which promises to delight families throughout the country. In this exciting story, the protagonist, played realistically, embarks on a quest to solve the mystery of her mother's disappearance. With courage, she will face her fears and discover her true destiny.

On this occasion, the protagonist, dressed in her characteristic red cape, is represented in a totally different way than what we are used to in children's stories. Photo: LR Composition / La Razón

What is the untold story of 'Little Red Riding Hood' about?

The film goes back long before the birth of Little Red Riding Hood, exploring the origin of her and her family. A century ago, two clans in conflict, the Wolfboys —the werewolves— and the falcons, they signed a truce not to abandon the forest territory. However, over time, the werewolves began to violate the agreement and moved closer and closer to the settlement.

The hero Wolfboy, father of Little Red Riding Hood, decides to face dangerous predators, but succumbs in an unequal battle. With his fall, the city is left vulnerable to Westar, leader of a pack of wolves. Little Red Riding Hood's mother and grandmother manage to escape the chaos and take refuge in a secluded place. Some time later, a wonderful girl is born, without any knowledge of her father or her destiny.

Only when he reaches 12 years old, little Red Riding Hood discovers the secret of his lineage: his mother and grandmother reveal the truth about his father, Wolfboy, and what happened to him. Determined to prove that she is not as fragile as she believes, the girl embarks on her father's dangerous mission: stop the predators that threaten her town and restore peace.

Why watch 'Little Red Riding Hood', the untold story?

The plot explores the origins of the girl and her family. This adds a layer of depth to the classic fairy tale narrative. Likewise, it takes a modern and fresh approach to the classic tale, offering a unique perspective on the characters. This can appeal to both fans of the original story and new audiences.

It also focuses on the courage and determination of Little Red Riding Hood as she faces challenges and dangers to protect her people.

Who will act in 'Little Red Riding Hood', the untold story?

The film would be a fantasy of Russian origin, titled 'Krasnaya Shapochka', directed by Artyom Aksenenko, Lina Arifulina and Aleksandr Barshak. With a duration of 01:36:00 hours, it will feature the participation of a cast of actors led by Taiska Kalinina, Danila Yakushev and Ekaterina Klimova.