Milagros Soto, better known as princess milyjoined the Red Painting orchestra and gave life to the theme “The phone“, a song with which she achieved fame with her melancholic voice. The group’s success continued to rise, but the singer made a drastic decision that ended up moving her away from cumbia. After that, many of her followers wondered what was the reason for her to start a new facet in her lifewhich had no relation to the scenarios.

The departure of Little Princess Mily saddened the followers of Red paint, since he was never seen singing any cumbia again. With the passing of the years, he joined a new orchestra and returned to the group with which he achieved fame, but withdrew from the stage again. After that, milagros soto reappeared in a report in which she told the reason that led her to leave music.

Why did Princess Mily leave music after her success in Red Painting?

In 2007, the interpreter of “I want to talk to you about love” revealed that there was a reason behind the decision that led her to leave Red paint despite his success. At that time, Little Princess Mily remembered that her love for God prevailed over the love of a couple that she had with a member of the orchestra.

“I was struggling between two loves: the love for Johnny (Deyvis Orosco’s father) and love for God, one of the two had to win. Because if I wanted to go to church, I had to give up certain things, and that giving up cost me too much. She came out (her romance with Johnny Orosco) and what can I do, I couldn’t hide the sun with a finger. I apologized to her (wife of the creator of Nectar) and to Deyvis Orosco,” said the singer in an interview with “Reporte semanal” from Latina TV.

What did Princess Mily die of?

During his last days of life, the music producer Alejandro Zárate was in charge of spreading the word that Little Princess Mily was in poor health. Through a video, he asked her fans to pray for her colleague.

In relation to the disease she suffered, the members of the Red Painting orchestra specified: “She does not want anyone to know about the evil that afflicts her, for which I apologize publicly, since the damn disease not only affected her health, but also her economy”.

What songs did Princess Mily sing in Red Paint?

Some of the songs he sangprincess milyin Pintura Roja and that are still being listened to today are the following:

“The phone”

“Never”

“Summer Love”

“I want to talk to you about love”

“Christmas”

“The Chinese”

