It is presented as a side-scrolling technicolor adventure with puzzles, adventures and a lot of humor.

After its exclusive release for Apple Arcade, the team at The Chinese Room is all set to bring PC and console gamers the cute Little Orpheus, a technicolor side-scrolling adventure inspired by classic movies like Flash Gordon, Sinbad and The Land Time Forgot.

Signed by the creators of Dear Esther and Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs, Little Orpheus makes its debut on PC and desktop via a remastered big-screen edition featuring all the content from the award-winning video game, “delivering a stunning and colorful world remastered for PC with high resolution textures, new movements and animationsimproved graphics and lighting effects, and more” as explained in their store purchase tab.

What is Little Orpheus about? The indie team asks the players to become the Soviet comrade Ivan Ivanovich in a journey to the center of the earth that will take them to explore lost civilizations, underwater kingdoms, prehistoric jungles and places that transcend the limits of the imagination in a story of impossible situations and where, as can be seen in video and images, there will be time for humor.

On the playable level, The Chinese Room guarantees ideal platforms and puzzles for both sporadic players and the most seasoned adventurers. Little Orpheus has confirmed its release for the March 1st on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Meanwhile, you can take a look at the review of Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs and the review of Dear Esther, created several years ago by the independent study.

More about: Little Orpheus and The Chinese Room.