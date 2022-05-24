The developer of Little Nightmares, Tarsier Studiosposted a disturbing video on their Twitter account, anticipating the preview of something new.

Shared on May 24, the studio posted a tweet with the caption: “We have been busy“Along with a vague video containing several unrecognizable images. The video is only six seconds long and contains what appears to be an old decrepit building, a car driving along an empty highway, several terrifying-looking legs and a pair of hands. sitting on top of the building mentioned above.

Is this a new DLC for Little Nightmares 2? Or a third installment in the series? Or even a completely new game? Below you can take a look at the disturbing clip posted on Twitter.



Whatever it is, it is likely to be shown soon: maybe during one of the events starting next month? We just have to wait to find out more.

