Little Nightmares is about to return with a long-awaited and much talked about third chapter, but it seems that the surprises regarding Bandai Namco's little horror series don't end here, it would have been the ESRB who revealed it to us.

New information arrives, as noted by the site Gamingbolt, by the ESRB, the US classification body for new video games. In the last few hours there has been a lot of talk about the classification of the remake of Paper Mario and the Millennial Portal, but some attentive observers have noticed that it was done another important classification.



As illustrated in the ESRB sheet dedicated to this “Little Nightmares: Enchanted Edition“, the product should be available on PC and next generation consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series

At the moment they have not been done official announcements regarding an update for new generation consoles, but according to these data it seems that its publication cannot be long.

In all likelihood we will find ourselves faced with a work very similar to what we saw with the enchanted edition of Little Nightmares 2which allowed the native PS4 and Xbox One game to make a leap in terms of graphic quality, both in terms of definition and frame rate.



