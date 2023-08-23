Bandai Namco and Supermassive Games announced Little Nightmares III during the Gamescom 2023: Opening Night Live event. This new chapter in the series is scheduled for release in 2024 and will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. The announcement brought the promise of an even more immersive and frightening adventure in the world of Little Nightmares. Here is an overview of the game, via Bandai Namco: “In Little Nightmares III, you will follow the journey of Low and Alone as they search for a path that could lead them out of Nowhere. Trapped inside the Spiral, a collection of eerie places, the two friends they’ll have to work together to survive in a dangerous world full of illusions and escape the grip of an even greater threat lurking in the shadows.For the first time in the series, face your childhood fears together with a friend through the game co-op online or alone with an AI-controlled companion. Follow the journey of Low and Alone – Meet Low and Alone and learn more about the boy in the raven mask and the girl with pigtails. Guide the two friends through a world menacing as they seek a way out of Nowhere”.