As reported by Twisted Voxel, the Australian Classification has added to its database Little Nightmares Enhanced Editionperhaps anticipating the announcement of a free update with various improvements designed for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.
The card relating to the game unfortunately does not indicate the reference platforms or other certain details. However, it has been added to the “Title Change – Game” category, which would seem to suggest that this is not a re-release, rather a name change that could occur following the release of a free update.
Will the first Little Nightmares get the same treatment as the sequel?
The theory therefore is that Little Nightmares could receive a free upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S with various graphical improvements, including ray tracing, as already happened in 2021 for the sequel.
In the case of Little Nightmares 2, the Enhanced Edition update added Performance (4K and 60fps) and Beauty (4K, 30fps and ray-traced reflections) graphics modes, volumetric shadows, support for headphones and 5.1 and 7.1 surround systems, and more Still. Perhaps we will also see similar improvements for the first chapter of the horror series published by Bandai Namco, but to know for sure we just have to wait.
