As reported by Twisted Voxel, the Australian Classification has added to its database Little Nightmares Enhanced Editionperhaps anticipating the announcement of a free update with various improvements designed for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The card relating to the game unfortunately does not indicate the reference platforms or other certain details. However, it has been added to the “Title Change – Game” category, which would seem to suggest that this is not a re-release, rather a name change that could occur following the release of a free update.