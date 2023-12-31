The mysterious one reappears Little Nightmares: Enhanced EditionNow rated by the ESRB in version PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PCthus suggesting an actual arrival of this new version on the market and on new generation platforms.

The title in question had already appeared previously, but always within various classifications: last July, Little Nightmares: Enhanced Edition had in fact appeared as classified in Australia, suggesting the imminent arrival of a free update which however has not yet has materialized.

In fact, there isn't one yet announcement about this mysterious Little Nightmares: Enhanced Edition, but the fact that it continues to emerge from classification bodies suggests that the title is on the way anyway.