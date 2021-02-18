Tarsier Studios just launched Little Nightmares 2, which has been a critical success and is being very well received by fans as well. However, from now on the Little Nightmares creators will focus on other IPs. So has made known Embracer Group (via IGN), which since the end of 2019 is the parent company of Tarsier. He has communicated this in a video published on his website, in which they have pointed out the reasons why the Swedish study will put aside the saga that has accompanied them during the last five years to experience new things and create new franchises.

“I am delighted (with Little Nightmares 2) and after speaking with the CEO of Tarsier I have congratulated him on his success among the critics. It is an IP that they have created, but owned by Bandai Namco, published by Bandai Namco, so it doesn’t have much of a real business impact for us. Now that the game has been created, it’s time to start creating new IPs. That is the main reason we acquired the brand last year, “said Lars Wingefors of the Embracer Group in an earnings report for the third quarter of the current fiscal year.

Little Nightmares 2 review

For the moment, Tarsier has not spoken about his feelings about having to leave Little Nightmares, at least for a while. Nor do we know what plans those also responsible for Little Big Planet 3 or Tearaway Unfolded have. What is clear is that expectations on their next video game must be very high, taking into account the quality of the recently launched Little Nightmares 2, which we have already been able to play and analyze and which could be one of the great games of this 2021.