The developer of Little Nightmares, Tarsier Studios, has given fans a sneak peek of their upcoming game. On March 22, Tarsier shared from his Twitter account a very disturbing screenshot that, honestly, doesn’t show much.

The grim scene is hard to make out, but it’s easily recognizable as a game from the studio. Little Nightmares. If you zoom in to the bottom of the image, it looks like a group of beings are sitting around some sort of light source, perhaps on a barge, surrounded by towering cliffs, but that’s about all you can see.

Unfortunately for those who would love to see another title from Little Nightmares, Tarsier left no room for speculation, since the image has the caption: “New world. Emphasis on new”. If this wasn’t clear enough, the developer also responded to a fan who claimed that the image was a hint towards Little Nightmares 3 with not. It’s our NEW IP.” This isn’t the first time Tarsier has hinted at his next project, less than a year ago we received a super creepy trailer trailer from the studio with the caption: “We’ve been busy.”

Unfortunately, for those hoping to get scared again, this is all we’ve seen of the upcoming game. Hopefully this latest look leads us to more information soon. The last thing we received from the series of Little Nightmares was Little Nightmares 2: Enhanced Editionwhich was released for PS5 and xbox series x in 2021.

There are theories about whether we will receive any DLC for Little Nightmares 2just like the first game did with the expansion Secrets of the Maw, but so far, Tarsier hasn’t given us any clues that this is so. The studio revealed through some job postings that it was working on “two new games,” so perhaps the dream of Little Nightmares 3 he’s not dead yet.

Via: Game Radar