Little Nightmares 3 to Get New Trailer at Opening Night Live of Gamescom 2024: the event’s presenter, Geoff Keighley, announced it, further enriching the already long list of games that we will see on that stage.

We imagine that the video made by Supermassive Games for the Cologne fair will provide more details on the new chapter of the sagawhich as we know has recently been delayed and won’t make it to stores until next year.

There is certainly a lot of curiosity surrounding Little Nightmares 3, given that it is the first episode of the series to include a Co-op mode for two players, with the option to also let the CPU control the second character.