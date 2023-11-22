Little Nightmares 3 will be a “brand new adventure within the world of Little Nightmares” and accordingly you don’t need to know the previous games of the series to be able to enjoy the new chapter coming out next year.

At least this is according to the words of producer Coralie Feniello in a behind-the-scenes video. On the other hand, long-time fans may find some references and secrets linked to previous stories. In this regard, Feniello added that the new protagonists, Low and Alone, were created in such a way that i players will be able to develop various theories about their relationship and where they fit into the series’ timeline.