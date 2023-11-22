Little Nightmares 3 will be a “brand new adventure within the world of Little Nightmares” and accordingly you don’t need to know the previous games of the series to be able to enjoy the new chapter coming out next year.
At least this is according to the words of producer Coralie Feniello in a behind-the-scenes video. On the other hand, long-time fans may find some references and secrets linked to previous stories. In this regard, Feniello added that the new protagonists, Low and Alone, were created in such a way that i players will be able to develop various theories about their relationship and where they fit into the series’ timeline.
The Spiral, a dark and disturbing place
The video also talks about the nightmarish setting that is the backdrop to the events of Little Nightmares 3, that is the Spiral. In the video it is described as a “cluster of disturbing locations” where players can expect different locations, enemies and threats in each chapter.
The first stop of the journey will be there Necropolisa place “fueled by wild winds and endowed with eternal energy”, very dangerous but in some ways also fascinating, where players will be able to find “moments frozen in time, vestiges of the past and discover more about what happened to this place and who lived there.”
We remind you that Little Nightmares 3 is expected on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series 2024. On the occasion of Gamescom we published our preview of the new adventure from Supermassive Games and Bandai Namco.
#Nightmares #play #previous #chapters