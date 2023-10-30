Little Nightmares 3 might still be some way off – it’s due to arrive in 2024 – but, in the spirit of this spookiest of seasons, Bandai Namco has shared 18 minutes of co-op gameplay.

Announced back in August, Little Nightmares 3 marks the first time a mainline entry in the series won’t be handled by original developer Tarsier Studios. Instead, Supermassive Games – the team behind The Dark Pictures Anthology and Until Dawn – is at the helm, taking players on an adventure following two new protagonists.

Our spooky new pals are Low and Alone, both trapped in a world known as the Spiral – a “cluster of disturbing places” that includes the sandy Necropolis, home to a monolithic (and far from friendly) creature known as Monster Baby. An extensive look at the Necropolis and its profiles can be found in the new gameplay trailer below.

Little Nightmares 3 – The Necropolis co-op gameplay.

This is, as far as I can tell, the same sequence previewed to press when Little Nightmares 3 was announced earlier this year, so you might get a touch of déjà vu while watching. It begins with our heroes (either controlled individually by two players using online co-op or solo with AI) tumbling out of a magic mirror and into a raging sandstorm before finding their way into the Necropolis itself.

Before long, one of Little Nightmares 3’s new additions comes into play: Low’s bow and arrow, which he uses to split a swinging rope, releasing a crate that can be used to scramble to a higher ledge. Alone’s unique ability, a wrench, puts in an appearance soon after, used to manipulate a contraption and raise a platform enabling passage deeper into the level.

As things progress, Monster Baby makes a dramatic entrance, but I’ll leave you to discover the rest on your own. Little Nightmares 3 launches for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PS4, Switch, and PC some time next year.