It seems that Bandai Namco Europe has already started work on Little Nightmares 3 or whatever the name of the next chapter in the series will be, according to a job posting posted on LinkedIn.

Specifically, the European division of the company is looking for a production assistant for its team dedicated to the Little Nightmares franchise. The job description mentions an unspecified project and states that the candidate will need to help the team by providing “project progress feedback” and analyzing the results obtained “across multiple platforms, performing comparative playthroughs, collaborating with the QA team, etc.”.

A few days ago Bandai Namco announced that the Little Nightmares series is at 12 million copies sold. We are talking about really excellent numbers and therefore it seems obvious that sooner or later a new game will be made, despite the fact that the authors of Tarsier Studios will devote themselves to other projects in the future.

In fact, the rights to the Little Nightmares IP are owned by Bandai Namco, which could therefore decide to entrust the reins of development to another team, as the above-mentioned job advertisement suggests. Unfortunately, no other details are available at the moment, so we just have to wait to find out more about it.