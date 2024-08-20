Little Nightmares 3 Gamescom 2024 Trailer shows the meaning of friendship through some gameplay sequences in which we meet the two new protagonists of the adventure, Low and Alone.

Here too, we are dealing with kids who find themselves locked inside a scenario that is, to say the least, inhospitable, but which they can count on each other to overcome obstacles along the way and find a possible way out together.

The setting of Little Nightmares 3, called the Spiral, is presented as a tortuous and claustrophobic labyrinth: a place where the laws of physics seem not to apply and where imagination takes over.

Every corner of this world is permeated by an atmosphere of mystery and decadence, with settings ranging from disturbing animated forests to macabre abandoned factories. We will therefore have to prepare to explore increasingly surreal locations and discover the secrets hidden behind every door.