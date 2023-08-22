Today the opening of Gamescom 2023 took place, an event in which we have seen announcements that we could consider modest, since the indies were not absent as part of this celebration in Cologne, Germany. And something that will surprise lovers of horror installments has been revealed on stage.

Through a video it has been confirmed Little Nightmares 3the next game in a series that has sold millions in terms of the original installment and also the sequel.

Here you can see it:

Not much information has been given about this, nothing beyond that it will arrive at some point in 2024. It will be released for PS4, Ps5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Surely we will see more until the beginning of next year.

Via: gamescom