Little Nightmares 3 it will not include a mode cooperative locally, but Online only: the authors have explained to us that it is a choice made in order to “preserve the feeling of loneliness and restlessness at the base of the game”.

It is one of the details that emerged during our interview with the developers of Little Nightmares 3 on the background of the Gamescom 2023which during the Opening Night Live saw the announcement of the new chapter of the Bandai Namco series, to be released in 2024.

“One of the reasons multiplayer is online-only and not locally it’s really related to the fact that we want to preserve the feeling of loneliness and foreboding at the base of the game,” explained game director Wayne Garlan. “We thought that playing next to another person in the flesh could dampen this kind of experience .”

“Obviously, in addition to the online multiplayer there will also be the possibility of solo play, with the second character controlled by the AI – so we’ve worked a lot on balance to make sure whether you play single player or with someone else Little Nightmares 3 can be equally engaging.”