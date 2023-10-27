Little Nightmares 3 was shown by Bandai Namco with a new gameplay videos lasting eighteen minutes, in which we can see the mode cooperative of the game within the Necropolis scenario.

Some time ago the developers announced that the Little Nightmares 3 cooperative will only be online and not locally to preserve the atmosphere, but beyond these limitations it is about a very interesting feature and new to the series.

In the new chapter we will get to know the two protagonists of the adventure, Low and Alone, who will have the task of traveling through the Spiral in search of a way to escape from Nothingness: a journey that is anything but peaceful, indeed full of pitfalls.