Fearless console adventurers can take their first tentative steps into developer Tarsier Studios’ deliciously sinister platform sequel Little Nightmares 2 today, courtesy of a new playable demo now available on Xbox One, Playstation 4, and Switch.

It’s the same demo that launched on Steam and GOG at the tail-end of last year, and casts players as new protagonist Mono, who’s accompanied throughout the adventure by Six – the pint-sized, yellow-raincoat-wearing protagonist of the original game, this time controlled by AI.

Little Nightmares 2 trades the squalid interiors of the first game’s grimy Maw in favor of some airier – although no less oppressive – exterior locales situated in and around the Pale City. One of these is on display in the demo, with players able to take a tense trek through a fog-shrouded forest as Mono attempts to liberate Six from a shack belonging to the nefarious Hunter.

Little Nightmares 2 – Lost in Transmission trailer.

Eurogamer’s Robert Purchase recently went hands-on with Tarsier’s delightfully disturbing sequel, and was impressed by what he saw. “There’s a deep level of care and thought evident in every unsettling corner of it,” he wrote, “Never has a nightmare been so appealing.”

Little Nightmares 2 comes to PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Switch on 11th February, and newcomers to the series can get up to speed on the events of the first game for nowt right now, with publisher Namco Bandai currently giving the original Little Nightmares away for free on PC.