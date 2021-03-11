Dinky horror game Little Nightmares 2 has hit a big sales milestone – of a million sales in under a month.

Tarsier Studios’ sequel launched on 11th February and hit the million sales mark before its one-month anniversary, publisher Bandai Namco said this afternoon.

By comparison, the original Little Nightmares was announced as having hit a million sales over a year after its initial launch in 2017. Combined sales of the two games are now over five million copies.

“Tarsier returns with another slice of horror that’s just about glorious enough to make up for the frustrations,” Vikki wrote in Eurogamer’s Little Nightmares 2 review, recommending the game.

In a press release this afternoon, Bandai Namco Europe said it had plans to continue growing the series, which also includes mobile game Very Little Nightmares and a digital comic for both iOS and Android devices.

“Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe is invested in continuing this growth, both with games and other entertainment content, to ensure the lasting success of the franchise,” the publisher wrote. Little Nightmares 3 then?