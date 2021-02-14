Born in 2004, the Swedish company Tarsier Studios has been taking small steps mostly in the platform genre until it has become what it is today: a benchmark in platform adventures with touches of stealth and terror. Little Nightmares announced in 2017 that Tarsier was a studio to watch out for and now Little Nightmares 2 He has confirmed to us that the Swedes are very serious. Join us in the following lines in our Little Nightmares 2 analysis on its Xbox One version, although we have had the possibility to play it on Xbox Series X.

The bewilderment, the key

If you have come to this day without knowing absolutely anything about the plot of Little Nightmares 2, I must tell you that you are in luck. The new from Tarsier Studios keeps fantastic script twists that, however, have been revealed in the official synopsis of the title. Of course we will not be the ones to give you more details than necessary. The only thing you really need to know about the story of Little Nightmares 2 is that we took control of Bow, a mysterious boy who, in the company of a friend, must advance through a gloomy world in which everything is dangerous and any being we meet is a threat.

In that sense, Tarsier has kept intact the artistic values how well valued they were at the launch of the first installment of the franchise. The Swedes had a tough job when it came to keeping up with what was offered four years ago. Fortunately, we can safely say that they have not only lived up to expectations, but have far exceeded. Little Nightmares 2 makes confusion its flag and turns it into a growing concern in the player.

The most intimate nightmare

Playable Little Nightmares also preserves the fundamental bases (as we could see in the demo) that made the first game a true critical success. However, Tarsier was aware that he must do evolve the formula one way or another. The differential element to make it possible has been the inclusion of a second character who nonetheless acts as an NPC. We cannot control it nor can it be controlled by another player with a second controller. And that is, in my humble understanding, the greatest success of the game.

Our nightmare companion acts autonomously and almost always follows in our wake. Tarsier’s big idea has been rescue mechanics fabulous of past triumphs, as could be the case of ICO. In case you don’t know him, in this title the protagonist was accompanied by a female character with whom he could communicate through soft calls and she could also hold his hand to guide him on the right path. These are precisely the two mechanics that Little Nightmares 2 has “borrowed” and made its own in the best of ways.

Beyond being useful for the moments in which our companion may get “stuck” and not go where he should, they are elements that help us to connect emotionally with her. The hand-holding mechanic has no real use except for a couple of very specific moments from the adventure. However, we have put it into practice in certain situations of the game and it has served us enormously to fully enter into the story that was being told (although the title leaves everything to the user’s imagination).

The triumph of simplicity

Little Nightmares 2 returns to bet on simple mechanics, easy to apply and, in the end, fun. They repeat all those that were already in the first installment: sprinting, crouching to keep stealth, jumping and grabbing things (either to grab ledges, climb or take objects that help us continue on our adventure into the unknown). As for the things that we can take, this time we have the opportunity to make use of axes or pipes at certain times that will help us knock down obstacles or even defend ourselves from enemies. In some phases of the game we also have additional tools, such as a Lantern that will help us to illuminate ourselves in the dark.

All the levels that make up the work scratch at a great level, although personally I prefer the second and third. Having your playable climax in the middle of the game could weigh negatively down the stretch, but the truth is that the game makes up for it with a tremendous in crescendo in narrative intention and plot emotion. Be that as it may, from my point of view Little Nightmares 2 has achieved something very complicated: to overcome in wit the situations experienced in the first installment. Although many of the actions that we carry out (such as activating levers, getting keys to open the path or interacting with fuses) are already known from the first part, Little Nightmares 2 takes everything a little further. And almost always with an incredible success.

In fact, this second game is almost twice as long as the first and yet you never feel like there is anything left over. Depending on whether or not you get stuck in a specific puzzle, the adventure can last a few 5 or 6 hours, which is a more than interesting duration for a game of this style and that surpasses works of the genre, such as Limbo, Inside or Little Nightmares himself.

Beauty in the dark

Framing into a genre such as horror and betting on the macabre in such a marked way could make us think that Little Nightmares 2 is not a pretty game. Nothing is further from reality. Our little characters, surrounded by great dangers and dark environments to the fullest create a magnificent contrast. Visually Tarsier’s game is still at a high level, but where he really excels is in sonorous. The music of the game is spectacular, especially its already well-known main theme. Everything contributes to getting you fully into an atmosphere that grabs you from the first moment and does not let go of you until its last breath.

In the playable, Little Nightmares 2 has once again bet on the advance in lateral scrolling, to which it brings a great variety of situations the depth of their scenarios. And it is that although we move laterally, sometimes our objectives are at the bottom of corridors towards which we have to go or in different planes. This game of perspectives he plays tricks on occasions that make us die in absurd ways or get stuck with elements that we considered closer or further away. However, these are trifles given the overall quality of the title.

Conclusions

Little Nightmares 2 is everything fans could hope for from the first installment. Tarsier Studios has set a almost round work within its genre and has improved what seemed impossible to improve. Its duration, its setting, its music, its characters, its ingenious situations. Everything is as it should be. That is why it is not unreasonable to say that Little Nightmares 2 could be one of the covered in this 2021 which has just begun, but which is already postulated as one of the great games. What we do have clear at this point is that we want more of this great little saga.