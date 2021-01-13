Among the most interesting upcoming releases, we find the sequel to that fabulous adventure game, Little Nightmares. A game that is also available for free via Games with Gold. Since the wait for the release of Little Nightmares 2 isn’t expected until February 11, from Tarsier Studios they have decided to publish a playable preview for everyone. In fact, Little Nightmares 2 demo now available on Xbox One and Playstation 4, offering the opportunity to test this gem.

The sinister fantasy world of Little Nightmares 2 is offered in a demo that will allow many to learn more about this title. For others, it will be the opportunity to satisfy their desire for launch day to come and play the full game. It is very simple, you just have to go to the Xbox Store and download Little Nightmares 2 demo for Xbox One.

Return to the riveting horror world of Little Nightmares II, a suspense adventure game in which you are Monkey, a young man trapped in a world distorted by the murmur of a distant tower broadcast. In this demo, the forest and its bloodthirsty resident, the Hunter, will offer you a taste of the adventures that await you in the full game. Dare you face this list of new little nightmares?

This demo of Little Nightmares 2 it is just a small preview of what will be a game that will delve into a frenetic adventure full of frights. Little Nightmares is one of those licenses that has managed to captivate all who have fallen into its networks. A game with a strong personality, with charismatic characters that travel through scenarios full of monsters and threats. Puzzles and adventures is what defines a game whose setting has hooked many users.

Little Nightmares 2 will be the second installment, of which much more is expected than its predecessor. And a good way to endure the tense wait until February 11 is by enjoying the Little Nightmares 2 demo, out now on Xbox consoles and Playstation. Little Nightmares 2 will also be released on Nintendo Switch and PC.