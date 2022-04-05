After 12 hours of anguish and despair, the happy ending for the little girl arrived Nicole, the 5-year-old girl who disappeared from her home. Fortunately, the agents were able to find her safe and sound. She is now hospitalized and her mother has decided to break the silence.

The police are currently standing investigating on this tragic story. Furthermore, the same prosecutor wanted to open a investigation file and the mother is the only one under investigation.

The 5-year-old girl is currently still hospitalized. However, despite the night in the woods, under the snow and coldhis condition seems to be a lot good.

Michela Fracassi, the 24-year-old mother, is now with her baby in the hospital. In an interview with the newspaper The Republiche wanted everything that happened on the evening of Saturday 2 April in their home. He stated:

At 18 we had accompanied Nicole to a friend’s birthday, at 21.30 we returned home. While I was putting Nathan to sleep, I told Nicole to put away the toys and get ready for bed. I stood still, I didn’t scold her excessively. When I went back to the kitchen, I saw the open window, a chair under the sill. Nicole was not found, I immediately called my husband and we called the police.

Prosecutor’s investigation into little Nicole’s investigation

There Prefecture immediately issued the alert for this sudden disappearance. For this reason, carabinieri, policemen and even the agents of the Alpine rescue.

It was one of these agents who found the little girl while she was in a cliff in the middle of the woods. She was confused but she was fine. However, given the dynamics of the facts there are still gods points to be clarified.

Just the grandmother wanted to ask the police to bring out the truth. For her there is the possibility that someone may have kidnapped Nicole, since she had never done such a thing and had not never moved away so much.