Pina, the mother of little Nicola Tanturli has decided to break the silence: this is what she said

Almost a week after the tragic one disappeared of the little one Nicola Tanturli, the mom Pina he decided to break the silence. His finding he filled everyone’s hearts with joy and finally the happy ending arrived.

The woman decided to speak of the sad experience he had with the Florentine courier. About those long hours he lived without knowing where it was the 21-month-old baby said:

I was afraid for my son, but inside I knew they would find him: I felt him. I had some certainty that he was alive. What struck me and helped me to pass these difficult days was the solidarity of the people: all this gave me strength. We would like to have a party to be able to thank all the people who helped us.

The statements of Nicola Tanturli’s mother about their choice of life

There disappeared of the little Nicola held with the breathless not only the whole community, but all of Italy. However, many have not approved the life choice that these two parents did.

Pina and Leonardo, the mother and the father of the child, have chosen to live in a small village called Campanara, which is very far from the city. I’m beekeepers, have the vegetable garden and the animals. The woman on their choice said:

Do not criticize our choice of life. We have chosen to live in a small mountain village and I don’t know what would have happened if such a thing had happened in a big city. Many have mobilized and it struck me: it should always be like this when a human life is in danger. From this story I learned something that I don’t want to say, however: it is an intimate thing and I want to keep it to myself.

