To Francisco Nicolás Gómez Iglesias, 27 years old and known by the alias of Little Nicholas, the truce time is up. This Tuesday, after two years of repeated postponements, he has continued with the judicial ordeal that has haunted him since his affairs were discovered at the end of 2014. The young man has sat on the bench of the Provincial Court of Madrid, accused of impersonating emissary of Felipe VI and the then vice president Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría on a trip to Ribadeo (Lugo), where he arranged a lunch with Jorge Cosmen, president of the Alsa transport company. “What I wanted was to screw up with the businessman and make a pompous trip,” Gomez excused himself in court this Tuesday. The Prosecutor’s Office asks that he be sentenced to seven years in prison.

“I wanted to resemble the elders and make me believe powerful, seem like an important person,” said Little Nicolás during the interrogation of the Prosecutor’s Office, which attributes crimes of usurpation of public functions, falsification in official documents and active bribery.

“But was he posing as a liaison authority between the Royal House and the Government?” —The Public Prosecutor’s Office has influenced, which has exhibited at the hearing the copy of several false accreditations that they found on the computer in the records.

-Not. I wanted to look like an important person, never an authority […] In fact, that charge did not exist – the main defendant dodged at the hearing, in which he refused to respond to the public accusation about a part of the WhatsApp messages that were intercepted.

There was great expectation in the presence of Gómez Iglesias at the gates of the Provincial Court of Madrid. Dozens of cameras and journalists awaited the arrival of the accused, who entered the scene just ten minutes before the oral hearing began. Accompanied by his lawyer, Manuel Marchena Perea – son of magistrate Manuel Marchena, president of the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court -, and visibly affected, the young man has dodged the questions of the reporters with monosyllables. How do you face the trial, calmly? “Yes”. Will you defend your innocence? “Yes, of course,” he summarized before entering the judicial body.

Francisco Nicolás Gómez, alias ‘El Pequeno Nicolás’, in the Provincial Court room, this Tuesday. KIKE TO

Little Nicolas does not have it easy. A whole battery of evidence and testimonies place him at the forefront of the episode that occurred on August 13, 2014, when a delegation of vehicles left Madrid’s Paseo de la Habana towards Ribadeo. According to the accusations, the young man and two municipal policemen, Jorge González and Carlos Pérez, were traveling inside, who also sit on the bench for simulating surveillance and escort work. The Prosecutor’s Office maintains that the two agents provided the leader with several sirens from the City Council of the capital and earpieces, keys to plot the deception. In addition, previously they had allegedly contacted the local authorities to advise that a person whose identity could not be revealed “for reasons of national security” was going to go to the municipality. Of course, the restaurant and the businessman had allegedly already been specified that Felipe VI would go.

On video, the cases of Little Nicholas.PHOTO: LUIS SEVILLANO (VIDEO: DANIEL CASTRESANA / NELLY RAGUA / LUIS MANUEL RIVAS)

A thesis that Gómez Iglesias denies, despite the testimonies and the evidence in the case. Lunch was arranged at the San Miguel restaurant in the Ribadeo marina. In this regard, Little Nicolás has denied this Tuesday that he telephoned the president of the Nautical Club to warn that an important delegation would arrive. At that time, the prosecutor cornered him: “But it is on the list of calls on your phone that you spoke with the president of the Nautical Club.” “If someone spoke … I am sure it was not like that,” eluded the defendant, who came to pretend during lunch that he was receiving an alleged call from the vice president of the Government.

The defense strategy

Little Nicolas has deployed his main defense strategy during the trial. According to him, he never posed as authority and the sole purpose of the trip was to eat with Cosmen so that he would believe that he had power: “That I was an important person and with connections.” But how do you get it? According to Gómez Iglesias, he was going to achieve it simply with the “airs of greatness” that the “pompous” group he organized gave him – although the lunch with the president of Alsa was closed before the trip. “I wanted to give myself an air of greatness and, well I imagine, the more cars the better.”

—And how do you explain that the Ribadeo Local Police gave you an escort? —The prosecutor has returned to the charge.

“I don’t know, but I don’t have the power to be escorted.”

“Where did you get the money to pay for the rental cars?”

“It was public relations for nightclubs,” El Pequeno Nicolás has defended himself, emphasizing that he has been in psychiatric treatment for “quite a few years.” “If I did that at the time, it was because I wanted to expand power. I wanted to impress. And, to make him listen to me, I said: ‘Well, I’m going to make the entourage.

However, this image that Gómez Iglesias has wanted to understand has run into the story of another of the accused, the police officer Jorge González. According to him, the main defendant was not just anybody and moved in circles of power. “Francisco Nicolás is not the geek he appears to be. I have seen Nicolás with businessmen, with ministers, with secretaries of state… These people don’t let a 19-year-old boy sit at their table… ”, he reiterated. For both agents, the Prosecutor’s Office asks for five and a half years in prison.

The other causes

The holding of the trial for the Ribadeo case It was initially set for May 2019, but was suspended after the resignation of the then lawyer of Little Nicolás. Before, the CNI had already managed to put him on the bench for insults and slander, but he was acquitted in 2018 in a hearing where his defense alleged that he suffers from a mixed narcissistic personality disorder of a serious nature that causes him to distort reality. He currently has more open cases: the public prosecutor asks him for another 20 years and three months in prison for posing as a government advisor to defraud a businessman from Toledo, for creating a network to obtain confidential information from police databases and for falsifying his ID so that one of his friends would appear for him to the selectivity exam.