Little Nicolas and his parents: plot, cast and streaming of the film on La7

Tonight, 15 August 2023, at 21.20 on La7 Little Nicolas and his parents (Le Petit Nicolas), a 2009 film directed by Laurent Tirard, will be broadcast. The subject is based on the character from the children’s books Le petit Nicolas by René Goscinny & Sempé. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Nicolas is a very happy 8-year-old French boy, loved by his parents and full of friends, with whom he has a lot of fun. One day, he discovers that a friend of his during the night had a little brother, and after the birth of the latter, his parents no longer look after him as they used to. Hearing the parents talking to each other, Nicolas catches a part of the conversation and, misunderstanding, thinks that his mother is pregnant. Fearing that the arrival of a little brother could overshadow him and even that his parents want to abandon him in the woods, Nicolas, together with his classmates, devises a series of expedients in order to earn 500 francs and hire a gangster who then kills the newborn. Every clumsy plan fails, until Nicolas sees a classmate who has just had a baby brother and changes his mind because his friend says having a baby brother is great. At home, however, the parents explain to him that in reality they are not expecting any children, but it is precisely this discussion that makes the spouses want to have another child. But when a girl is born instead of a boy, Nicolas is unhappy because all his plans to teach him to play football, ride a bicycle and so on go up in smoke. Then, while her relatives come to know her sister, he, still irritated, starts making fun of her and so she realizes what he wants to be when he grows up: the comedian.

Little Nicolas and his parents: the cast of the film

We have seen the plot of Little Nicolas and his parents, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Maxime GodartNicolas

Valérie Lemercier: Nicolas’s mother

Kad Merad: Nicolas’ father

Sandrine Kiberlain: the teacher

François-Xavier Demaison: the janitor (Owl)

Michel Duchaussoy: the director

Daniel Prévost: Monsieur Moucheboume

Anemone: the substitute teacher

François Damiens: the neighbor

Michel Galabru: the minister

Victor Carles: Clotaire

Damien FerdelAgnan

Vincent Claude: Alceste

Charles Vaillant: Geoffroy

Benjamin AvertyEudes

Germain Petit Damico: Rufus

Virgil Tirard as Joachim

Elisa Heush: Marie-Edwige

Streaming and TV

Where to see Little Nicolas and his parents on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 15 August 2023 – at 21.20 on La7. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the La7 website.