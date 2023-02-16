On February 14, he left moving stories on social networks, also of fallen soldiers, but one of the ones that drew the most attention and went viral was that of a boy who he sent roses with a letter to his partnerbut the message said something that changed everything.

The day of love and friendship, is a date that many take advantage of to give details to their loved ones, for this reason, a boy sent a bouquet of flowers to his girlfriend, but the dedication ruined everything.

It was through the social network of Twitter, where the user @rpgabilondo, spread the story of the unusual mistake you made the florist where he ordered the gift for his partner.

In the publication, the man showed the conversation he had with the flower shop managers along with another photograph showing the bouquet of flowers, with a recipient who caught the attention of netizens.

The boy wrote “Today I sent flowers to my girlfriend and they asked me if I wanted to put her on behalf of who they were sending fromLook what they put HAHAHA”

During the Twitter conversation, the person in charge of assembling the flower bouquet is read, asking her if she wanted me to write the name of the person to whom the detail was addressed, the client replied, “no no thanks”.

The unexpected happened, apparently the person in charge of doing the detail did not understand what the boy was denying, so on the sign, it said “nono”.

As expected, it was amusing among netizens, for which they pointed out, “You have to learn to write correctly. You should write next time. No, no thanks”, “what I am crying with laughter with this, I imagine your girlfriend receiving that, tempted”.

The flower shop manager even showed up, “HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA I delivered that bouquet!!! Sorry for the failure, they bombard you from all sides and one works full-time those days HAHAHAHAHAHA I’m also tempted, there is every card that could become eeehh”.