A story that moved the whole world. Little Mia lost her life at just 5 months old, after the arrival of a swooping magpie

A very sad story, that of the little girl Mya little girl who lost her life at just 5 months old.

It happened in Queensland, Australia. The little girl was in the arms of her mother, a woman named Simone, inside the fanny pack. They were walking when a magpie she came swooping towards them.

The mother, to try to protect her little girl, lowered herself. Sadly, she is tripped and it’s fall. A fall that caused serious injuries to little Mia.

The father, who witnessed the sad scene, immediately alerted the health workers, who, once they reached the place, have transported the minor to the nearest hospital.

The doctors did everything possible to guarantee her the necessary treatment and to save her life, but little Mia He did not make it. She passed away forever at just 5 months of life.

Little Mia’s dad’s words

Jacobthis is the name of his father, he told the local newspapers:

A tragic and sudden accident. Our daughter has brought joy into everyone’s lives with her infectious smile, her pure innocence, and her adorable laugh. Our entire world has been taken from us and the pain we are experiencing is unimaginable. We are so thankful for the most precious gift we have ever received.

The magpie, who lived in the park, was taken and released in the bush. It is a protected species. This bird is known for the defense of its nestwhen a threat approaches during the breeding season.

No one could predict what would happen to little Mia that day. The story shocked the whole world. Friends and family organized one fundraiser on the GoFundMe website, to support the family: