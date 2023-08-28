The fans in Morocco are looking forward to the list of “Atlas Lions”, which will be announced by coach Walid Rekragui on Thursday, including the name of Lamine Yamal in the list of players who will play the upcoming matches for the qualifiers for the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations, Urgent Coast.

On the other hand, the Spaniards have high hopes for the success of the Spanish Football Association in persuading the rising star to join the ranks of “La Roja” and to attend the training camp that the national team will hold next September in preparation for the 2024 European Cup qualifiers.

Until now, Lamine has not decided his position on representing this team or the other, and he did not wave through his personal accounts on social networking sites the team that will carry its colors in the coming period.

biography

Lamine Yamal, as the Spanish call him, or Amin Jamal, as the Moroccans call him, was born in 2007 in the city of Barcelona, ​​to a Moroccan father and mother from Equatorial Guinea.

At the age of five, the young man joined Barcelona’s “La Masia” academy, where he was able to hone his talent and show great potential at an early age, and he was chosen to ascend to the first team at the start of the current season.

He is considered the youngest player to participate in the Spanish Premier League, and the youngest player to contribute to a goal at the age of only 16 years.

The Barcelona rising star played in the Spain national team for under 19 years, and he was previously included in the younger groups under the age of (15, 16 and 17 years).

“Little Messi”

Lamine dazzled football observers, and the specialists noted his high technical skills, his ability to make a difference on the pitch, and his contribution to building attacks and scoring goals.

Fans of the Catalan team called Lamine several nicknames, including “the jewel” and “the new Messi” or “little Messi” due to the similarity of his playing style with “the bergot”.

The journalist and sports critic, Muhammad Al-Maghudi, says that the high and impressive level that Yamal demonstrated in the green rectangle made football technicians in the world predict a great future for him in the world of the round.

Al-Maghudi added, in a statement to “Sky News Arabia”, that making the right decision, whether to play with the Spain national team or the national team of his country of origin, will not be easy for the emerging talent in Barcelona, ​​given his young age and his desire to establish his position with his Catalan team.

Morocco or Spain?

And after his remarkable brilliance during the preparatory tour for the Barcelona team in the United States in preparation for the current football season and the high level that he marked in the first rounds of the Spanish league competition “La Liga”, voices came in Morocco to include Lamine Yamal in the “Atlas Lions” battalion, especially since reports A Spanish woman talked about sending an official invitation to the player with dual nationality to represent the Spanish national team, in a meeting he had with delegates from the Spanish Football Federation.

For his part, Moroccan national team coach Walid Regragui met with the rising star of Barcelona, ​​a meeting that took place in complete secrecy before pictures of the Atlas Lions captain and Lamine in a restaurant in Barcelona, ​​Spain spread on social media.

Mohamed El-Magoudi stresses that the Moroccan Football Federation is making great efforts to attract football talents, pointing out that carrying the Moroccan shirt is a great responsibility that does not take place through pressure as much as it is based on conviction.

Al-Maghudi indicates that the Moroccan Federation has been dealing with Lamine’s file for a long time without exerting any psychological pressure on the player, pointing out that if Lamine prefers to play for the Spanish national team, he can withdraw from the decision based on the naturalization law of “FIFA” and play with the “lions”.

The sports critic considered that the recent results achieved by the Moroccan national team, led by the historic achievement during the Qatar World Cup 2022, are among the factors that are calculated for Morocco in order to attract new players and talents.