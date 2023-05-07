













Little Mermaid and Transformers come together in an unprecedented advance due to an error | EarthGamer

All because a projector in the United States made the strange mistake of combining the promotions of both films from Walt Disney Studios and Paramount Pictures, respectively.

The result, which you can see in any of the videos on Twitter that accompany this note, is a peculiar mix.

This is how part of the song can be heard ‘Part of your world’ played by Halle Bailey when at another time the Transformers fight each other.

The scenes follow one another in a way that is quite extravagant, since these films not only have very different themes, but are also focused on different demographics.

Fountain: Paramount Pictures.

Those who were at the movies and saw this ‘crossover’ commercial from The little Mermaid and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts they even applauded. There was no shortage of those who recorded it and uploaded it to social networks.

Otherwise this curious moment would be lost forever. We don’t know the reaction from Walt Disney Studios and Paramount Pictures but it’s clear they both got some free publicity thanks to this bug.

When do The Little Mermaid and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts have their premiere?

In view of the above, it is worth knowing when both films will hit theaters. In the case of The little Mermaidwhich is a live-action adaptation of the original animated film, is due out on May 25.

So there are only a few weeks left to enjoy it. About Transformers: Rise of the Beasts we will have to wait a little longer, since its launch is planned for June 8. These dates are for Mexico.

Fountain: Walt Disney Studios.

The first film is part of Disney’s push to bring its animated classics to live action, and many expect it to be one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

As for the second, it is part of the continuity of bumblebeewhich is a departure from the Michael Bay tapes.

It is also possible that it is one of the films that generates the most money in 2023. But that can only be known when both films have their world premiere.

In addition to The little Mermaid and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts We have more movie information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.