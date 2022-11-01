The Police investigates the causes of the Reggio Emilia accident: in the meantime, the names of the 4 very young victims of the crash have been made known

Their names were Shane Hyseni, 22, Mattias Lame, a year and a half, Rejana Hyseni, Resat Hyseni, aged 8 and 11, the four people who lost their lives last Sunday evening in the terrible crash that occurred near Reggio Emilia, in the locality of Cadè. The dynamics of the accident are investigated.

Another weekendyet another, bitter regarding the Italian roads and the people who lost their lives in car crashes.

It was around 20:30 and a car with one on board whole familyfor reasons still to be clarified, it lost grip with the asphalt and went off the road.

The 5 people were heading from Reggio Emilia towards Parma and they were walking along the Via Emilia. In the stretch between Cadè and Villa Gaida, the irreparable happened in a few moments.

The car went off the road and crashed against a rustic of concrete built a few meters from the roadway.

The impact was very violent, so much so that one of the walls of the building’s boundary literally crumbled.

The medical rescuers and the Fire Brigade immediately arrived on the spot, who could only do something for one of the five people traveling on that Fiat Stilo, a 30 year old man who was driving.

The names of the victims of the Reggio Emilia accident

Together with him, who is now in desperate conditions hospitalized, there were as mentioned other 4 people.

His partner, the 22-year-old of Albanian origin Shane Hyseni. The girl’s two younger brothers, Rejana and Resat Hyseniwho were only 8 and 11 years old. And then there was the little one Mattias, a year and a half. The son that the man had just with Shane.

For all of them, there was nothing else to do but ascertain the death occurred on the spot.

Law enforcement officers have carried out all reliefs of the case and are now investigating incessantly to clarify the causes of the crash.

What is certain is that thegait of the car was a lot sustained. The reasons that caused the vehicle to lose grip with the asphalt are still unclear.

They will follow updates on this tragic story.