He was born with a heart disease, for 4 years he fought within the walls of the hospital: farewell to little Mattia Gabriele Micarone

The little one didn't make it Mattia Gabriele Micarone, passed away forever at just 4 years old. A daily struggle for him, which in the end exhausted his little heart.

Mattia Gabriele Micarone fought against one every day congenital heart disease. The doctors who cared for him did everything they could to keep him alive and remained by his side until the last moment. He passed away forever, at just 4 years old, within the walls of the Pescara hospital.

The news broke the hearts of the entire community. Everyone rallied to her family's pain, to support and help her in a moment of immense pain. Also numerous sweet messages published on social media, to remember and say goodbye to Mattia Gabriele one last time.

He was born with one heart disease, he spent his entire life fighting within the hospital walls. Those people in white coats had become friends with her. Unfortunately, despite the doctors trying to do everything they could and supporting him step by step, the little boy did not make it past 4 years of age. His passing leaves an unfillable void in the hearts of all those who knew his story and saw his smile.

The 4-year-old leaves behind his mother Roberta and father Simone, his little brother Carlo, his grandparents, uncles, cousins ​​and all his relatives.

Today, at 4.00 pm, in the church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, in via Vespucci in Pescara, the funeral of little Mattia Gabriele.

The touching message from the mother of little Mattia Gabriele Micarone

A final, heartbreaking message from mother Roberta entrusted to social media: