He was born with a heart disease, for 4 years he fought within the walls of the hospital: farewell to little Mattia Gabriele Micarone
The little one didn't make it Mattia Gabriele Micarone, passed away forever at just 4 years old. A daily struggle for him, which in the end exhausted his little heart.
Mattia Gabriele Micarone fought against one every day congenital heart disease. The doctors who cared for him did everything they could to keep him alive and remained by his side until the last moment. He passed away forever, at just 4 years old, within the walls of the Pescara hospital.
The news broke the hearts of the entire community. Everyone rallied to her family's pain, to support and help her in a moment of immense pain. Also numerous sweet messages published on social media, to remember and say goodbye to Mattia Gabriele one last time.
He was born with one heart disease, he spent his entire life fighting within the hospital walls. Those people in white coats had become friends with her. Unfortunately, despite the doctors trying to do everything they could and supporting him step by step, the little boy did not make it past 4 years of age. His passing leaves an unfillable void in the hearts of all those who knew his story and saw his smile.
The 4-year-old leaves behind his mother Roberta and father Simone, his little brother Carlo, his grandparents, uncles, cousins and all his relatives.
Today, at 4.00 pm, in the church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, in via Vespucci in Pescara, the funeral of little Mattia Gabriele.
The touching message from the mother of little Mattia Gabriele Micarone
A final, heartbreaking message from mother Roberta entrusted to social media:
Mattia was one of those people that life sends you to give you a gift. Those who turn every stone they encounter on their path into gold. He made us better people, he made us more sensitive, attentive people and we must treasure everything that thanks to him we have managed to cultivate. Mattia was the sun of our journey and he will continue to be for the rest of our days. You have left us an unfillable void, nothing will be the same again. Mom feels completely drained. Give me the strength to carry on. Thanks for every single thought, but I don't have the energy to respond to you. You will be with us forever. Your four years forever.
