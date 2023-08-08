Unfortunately he didn’t make it 2-year-old boy found unconscious in swimming pool at his home in Asti, Piedmont. From a week he was hospitalized. His condition immediately appeared desperate. The doctors tried everything to save his very young life, but in the end they had to give up. The his heart stopped forever: The family has consented to organ donation.

Matteo was only two years old. Last Monday they found him lying in his swimming pool. He had fallen into the water after a moment of distraction from the family. The rush to the hospital did not save his very young life.

The child had been hospitalized for a week the Regina Margherita children’s hospital in Turin. Since last July 31, the family has always hoped that he could recover. But his health conditions immediately appeared very serious.

THE doctors have done everything to try to save his very young life, but he never recovered. He had been hospitalized for a week in the intensive care unit, attached to life-saving machines.

He breathed his last in the arms of his parents, who until the last moment hoped that he could recover. Unfortunately, however, she didn’t make it: the baby flew to heaven too soon, leaving family and friends in mourning that is difficult to face.

Photo source from Pixabay

2-year-old boy found unconscious in the swimming pool: after his death, his parents decide to donate his organs

In this moment of bewilderment, the parents of the little one wanted to make a gesture of great solidarity. They agreed to donate their son’s organs. He will thus be able to save other lives.

According to what was reconstructed by the agents, the little boy had escaped the attention of adults while playing with his brother. He had fallen into the swimming pool built in the garden for the summer.