Has only 8 years old and had to fly from Castellammare di Stabia, in the province of Naples, in Campania, to the United States of America, for a delicate operation that could save her life. The small one Mariarosaria underwent heart surgery in Boston and it seems that everything went well. She has also already left the intensive care unit.

Mariarosaria was able to undergo a delicate surgery on the Children’s Hospital of Boston thanks to the generosity of many people. His story went around our country. Many donations arrived to pay for travel expenses and hospitalization.

Little Mariarosaria is affected by a rare and serious heart disease. Her parents raised the money needed to take her to Boston and the surgery was performed at a hospital specializing in heart disease. She has also already left the intensive care unit, where she was hospitalized since the end of theoperation lasted 9 hours.

We inform everyone that at 11 in Boston Mariarosaria left the intensive cardiology unit. And she was transferred to the cardiology unit ward. It will still be monitored for some aspects to be kept under observation. And we will update you for further progress. We are very confident about the best care our daughter is receiving due to the highly specialized doctors and nurses who are following us. Thank you for your support shown to us from the beginning until now.

These are the words of the parents, who will never stop thanking those who made it possible to fly to the States for the surgery.

Mariarosaria heart surgery in Boston thanks to the solidarity race in Italy

The 8-year-old girl had already undergone a couple of surgeries in Italy. It had both ventricles and valves reversed. The operation for her heart on the contrary is the work of the doctor Pedro J. Del Nido, luminary in the field.

Thanks to a solidarity contest, the parents raised the 380,000 euros needed for the trip and operation.