She wanted to take that toy back, so she clung to the TV, which fell on her: little Maria Alice was only 3 years old

One of his toy it had remained resting on the piece of furniture, next to the TV. Little Maria Alice just wanted to take it, and then play with it as usual. She clung to that big screen, which fell off the cabinet and has it crushed. The little girl was rushed to the hospital as a matter of urgency, but the severe chest trauma reported did not leave her a chance. Doctors tried to save her, but were eventually forced to give up. Shortly after reaching the health facility, her little heart stopped stopped forever.

The investigation into the death of little Maria Alice is open

The hospital reported the incident to Child Protection Service and to Civil Police. The agents want to understand where the little girl’s parents were at that moment and how things really went. They want to understand if you are a case of negligence or just a dramatic and unpredictable domestic accident.