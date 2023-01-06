Today little Ludovica Parente is a beautiful angel who will protect her family forever: a community in mourning for her passing

The community of Albanella is destroyed by the untimely death of a girl of only 8 years, by name Ludovica Parente.

The little girl passed away forever after a long battle with cancer. Yesterday, the mayor Renato Iosca proclaimed mourning in the city, in memory of the little girl and in respect of her family.

It is news, that of Ludovica’s disappearance, which has shaken our community and it is a duty to show the family the closeness and solidarity of all citizens and the administration.

Fellow citizens, business owners, political, social and productive organizations and sports associations are invited to express their participation in the city’s mourning by suspending activities, as a sign of recollection and respect during the funeral, from 9 :30 at 17:00 on 5 January 2023. Avoiding behaviors that conflict with the spirit of mourning in the city throughout the day.

Ludovica Parente leaves her parents, grandparents and little sister

His mom and dad, Cinzia and Graziano, as well as his grandparents and little sister Camilla, still can’t understand what happened. Her parents asked for one instead of flowers donation to support cancer research.

The last farewell was celebrated yesterday, January 5, in the Church of San Gennaro.

There are numerous photos of little Ludovica Parente circulating on the web, accompanied by broken hearts and heartbreaking goodbye messages.

How can an 8-year-old girl have to face cancer, have to live within the walls of a hospital instead of enjoying her childhood and how can two parents accept having to to survive to your daughter?

Life is sometimes unfair and there’s nothing anyone can do to change it. Ludovica is now a very beautiful angel, who smiles in the sky and who will protect his entire family forever. Ludovica no longer suffers today and runs happily on the clouds.