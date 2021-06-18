His history will never be forgotten and his memory will continue to live in the hearts of his family and the whole of Italy. Today the little one Lorys Stival it would have turned 15 years old.

He was only 8 years old when November 29, 2014, was strangled with plastic ties and then thrown, wrapped with a blanket, into a gully.

Like every year, the words of his dad Davide Stival resonate on the web and accompany the many photos of her child, remembered by thousands of users.

I miss my son’s smile so much. I thank all those who keep his memory alive. My thoughts fly up beyond the clouds, in the sky. You, little bright star in the midst of billions of stars, shine with the most beautiful light! Your dad

Lorys Stival’s death: Veronica Panarello condemned

Veronica Panarello, mother of little Lorys, was sentenced to 30 years in prison and she is the only one accused of his murder.

Despite the final sentence has arrived, the woman continues to point the finger at the former father-in-law: Andrea Stival.

He said that he would be the one to kill Lorys and then, together, they would get rid of the body. They were having an affair and the child found out and threatened to tell his dad everything. Veronica Panarello’s story has never found any response and Andrea Stival has been cleared of all charges.

On the day of the sentence, Panarello threatened her father-in-law, wishing him to die before he gets out of prison, otherwise she’ll take care of killing him herself.

30 years of imprisonment for the only killer of little Lorys, this is how the chapter ended for the Stival family, but the pain still accompanies their lives today.

Every year, dad David remembers the birthday of his beloved child. He also did it for his thirteenth birthday, with one heartbreaking letter made public by the program Quarto Grado.

I would like to see you unwrap the presents along with all your companions. They too will have a special thought for you today. But I want to imagine you smiling and happy on this holiday of yours, while you blow out your candles from up there along with all the other little angels like you. I will wait down here, together with your little brother, for the gentle wind of your breath.