He Spanish peloton finished the 2020 Tour with two men in the top ten, Mikel Landa (fourth) and Enric Mas (fifth), with Movistar dominating the team classification and without any partial triumph. The last national cyclist who raised his arms in the French round was Omar Fraile, in Mende, in the 2018 edition. Alejandro Valverde left the top-ten in the time-trial of La Planche des Belles Filles and finished (at 40 years old) the 12th and third best Spanish, which shows the lack of current relief.

Since 2017, Landa (out of 30) has been the first national runner. In that season he was a second behind Romain Bardet’s third place; in 2018 (seventh) and 2019 (sixth) he could not fight for the Paris box; and in 2020, and despite matching his best record, fourth, he was also far from the fight for the podium. Richie Porte, third, got 2:28. The fans hunted him down, in the mountains he could not go up and he usually entered a second group: “I’m happy, I did what my strength allowed me”. The Spaniard had the confidence of Bahrain as the only leader, but has not yet managed to establish a face-to-face with the title contenders. Of course, Rod Ellingworth, the head of performance of his squad, trusts him: “Mikel tested his hunger and quality. I am satisfied with what has been done, it was a new group that worked very well, even though they did not finish off or achieve victories or a place of honor ”.

Movistar team classifications Return (11) 1994 Banesto 1998 Banesto 1999 Banesto 2001 iBanesto.com 2003 iBanesto.com 2007 Caisse d’Epargne 2008 Caisse d’Epargne 2012 Movistar 2015 Movistar 2018 Movistar 2019 Movistar Tour (7) 1991 Banesto 1999 Banesto 2015 Movistar 2016 Movistar 2018 Movistar 2019 Movistar 2020 Movistar Twist (2) 2017 Movistar 2019 Movistar

But he assured in the previous one that he was satisfied “with a top-ten or a top-15” after a bad debut in 2019 (22nd). He finally finished fifth, “the most ambitious goal” who had spoken at Movistar: “This position leads me to feel very proud of my performance. I went little by little, with the support of a wonderful group, which gave me confidence and the security to gain more experience and weight to become a good leader ”. He Problem: that he is 25 years old and generation opponents such as Egan Bernal (23) or Tadej Pogacar (turns 22 this Monday) already boast of a Tour in his record.

While the telephone structure added its seventh overall by teams, the third in a row. Others scoff, but Movistar is always interested in this classification. “We demonstrate our commitment to the Tour with each of our guys. It consists of honoring the brand and the career. We consider it an award for everyone’s work, cyclists, technicians and assistants ”, says the manager, Eusebio Unzué. Carlos Verona (19th) and Marc Soler (21st) looked for the breaks, without luck. A meager booty for a historic formation and nation in their sport.