The Welfare Pension is probably the most well-known and widespread program in the Secretary of Welfare with its bimonthly payments of 6 thousand pesos for older adults; However, there is a wide variety of Wellness programs.

These are for other sectors of the population, such as farmers, fishermen, boys, girls, people with disabilities, single mothers or the general population. Has monthly, bimonthly or even annual financial support directly on the Wellbeing Card.

Little-known Wellness program that gives you 35 thousand and 90 thousand pesos for your house

Such is the case of Bienpesca, Fertilizadores para el Bienestar, Tandas para el Bienestar, La Escuela es Nuestra and Production para el Bienestar, among many others. But you should know that among the little-known supports from Bienestar is one that gives you 35 thousand and 90 thousand pesos to improve your home.

Just like you hear it! Is about For Better Housing (PMV)an institutional project that strengthens the strategies of the Social Housing Program (PVS)one of the Wellbeing Programs promoted by the Government of Mexico.

What is For Better Welfare Housing about?

With unique supports of 35 thousand and 90 thousand pesosthis program seeks to reduce social inequality and housing lag through amounts that improve and/or expand, respectively, the home of the beneficiary belonging to a low-income family.

The first support for Better Welfare Housing consists of granting 35 thousand pesos for the improvement of housing, while the second corresponds to the expansion of housing, according to the Ministry of Welfare.

Where can you apply for Better Housing?

If you are wondering who can apply for support, you should know that during this year it is available in 214 municipalities in the 31 states of the country.

These include entities such as Morelos, Nayarit, Nuevo León, Oaxaca, Puebla, Querétaro, Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, Sonora, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, Tlaxcala, Veracruz, Yucatán, Zacatecas, to name a few.

What are the requirements for Better Housing?

✱ Be 18 years or older.

✱ Not having received this or any other program operated by Conavi in ​​2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

✱Living in the areas determined by the authorities of one of the 214 municipalities of the 31 entities of the country

✱ Valid official identification

✱ Proof of address

✱ CURP

✱ Document that proves the legal possession or ownership of the home in which the support will be applied

What happens if you are approved for Better Housing?

In the event that the request for PMV Wellbeing support is positive, operational staff from the agency will carry out assemblies or home visits to the applicant's home to deliver means of payment, sign legal instruments and deliver documentation to beneficiaries.

Finally, Conavi operational personnel will carry out a closing visit to verify that the resources of 35 thousand and 90 thousand pesos delivered have been applied. The visit will be a maximum of 3 months in the case of improvement and 4 months for expansion.