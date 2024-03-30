The Easter holidays are here, and if you haven't decided on your destination yet or are looking for a place to escape the hustle and bustle, we present a little-known Mexican gem that will take your breath away. We are talking about the impressive Balandra beach, located in Baja California Sur, a true paradise that has been recognized as one of the 10 best beaches in the world in 2024.

If you want to visit a place to go to enjoy a few days of rest in a quiet place without crowds, then we invite you to explore the impressive Balandra beach, located in Baja California Sur; Know what activities you can do and what makes it a heavenly place that you should Discover these Easter holidays that combine natural beauty, tranquility and fun with your whole family.

What are the beaches of Balandra like?

Balandra Beach, located in the state of Baja California Sur, near Los Cabos, offers a quiet and safe environment, ideal for a family vacation or simply relaxing. Its extremely calm and low waters make it a kind of giant natural pool, perfect to enjoy with the little ones or for those looking for a moment of calm by the sea. Furthermore, as it is a virgin beach in reference to the fact that there are no vendors, it is remarkably clean and its crystal-clear waters are comparable to those of the Caribbean.

What activities to do on Balandra beaches?

⦿ Hiking: Explore the 6 trails surrounding Balandra to discover its varied flora and fauna, and to enjoy stunning panoramic views,

⦿ Kayak or Paddle Board Ride: Sail the calm waters of Balandra in a kayak or paddle board and marvel at the natural beauty that surrounds you.

⦿ Visit to the Balandra Mushroom: Don't miss the opportunity to see this natural rock formation that resembles a mushroom and is one of the most iconic attractions in the area.

⦿ Snorkeling: Immerse yourself in the crystal-clear waters of Balandra to explore the colorful marine life that inhabits the nearby reefs.

What is the entry cost?

⦿ Access to Balandra has a cost of 50 pesos for national and foreign tourists. Access times are from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., with a stay of approximately 5 hours per block.

⦿ Discover Balandra from a different perspective with a kayak tour. Prices vary, but generally range between 1,500 and 2,100 pesos.

How to get to Balandra:

Go to the state of Baja California Sur, specifically to the municipality of La Paz, where this natural jewel is located, once you are in La Paz you can take a bus to Balandra Beach, for this you must go to the boardwalk on Paseo Álvaro Obregón avenue, where the bus terminal is located.

When being in the terminal it is important to check the departure times, in order to know what time the last one leaves, since they run every half hour and their cost is affordable. However, if you go by your own car, from the center of La Paz to Balandra beach, it can take less than half an hour.