With the return to school and the need to always be connected, many are opting for phones from well-known brands such as Apple, Samsung, or Huawei. However, there is a little-known gem that is revolutionizing the market with its impressive features and affordable price: the Infinix Note 30 VIP.

Infinix, the Hong Kong-based smartphone company, founded in 2013 by Sagem Wireless and Transsion Holdings, the Infinix brand is part of Transsion Holdings, which sells mobile phones in Africa, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, South Asia and Latin America, It stands out thanks to the fact that its cell phones have the ability to balance their price and performance and the Infinix Note 30 VIP is no exception.

This little-known cell phone is expected to become a favorite of many thanks to its specifications, having a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, you can enjoy an unparalleled visual experience with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, in addition to this, thanks to its collaboration with JBL, The Note 30 VIP offers high-quality sound, ideal for music and audiovisual entertainment.

Main features:

◉ Powerful Performance: Equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8050 5G chipset and RAM that can be expanded up to 21GB, it ensures smooth operation in any task.

◉ High-resolution camera: Its 108MP main camera captures sharp and precise details, perfect for photography lovers.

◉ Fast and efficient charging: 5,000 mAh battery with 68W fast charging and 50W wireless charging, ensuring your phone is always ready when you need it.

Infinix Note 30 VIP specifications

◉ Dimensions and weight: 162.66 x 75.89 x 8.12 mm, 190 g

◉ Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED, FHD+ resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels), 120Hz refresh rate

◉ Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 8050 5G

◉ RAM and storage: 12GB RAM, plus an additional 9GB, 256GB storage expandable to 2TB with microSD

◉ Operating System: XOs based on Android 13

◉ Rear cameras: 108 MP main, 2 MP for depth, 2 MP for macro

◉ Front camera: 32 MP

◉ Battery: 5,000 mAh with 68W fast charging, 50W wireless charging

◉ Others: 5G connectivity, on-screen fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers with JBL sound, Hi-Res audio, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 3.5 mm jack, NFC, VC liquid cooling

All this is available at a very competitive price of 9,099 pesos, making the Infinix Note 30 VIP a tempting option for those looking for exceptional performance and premium features without compromising their budget.

