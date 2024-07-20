Little Kitty, Big City is continuing to churn out some really great numbers. and it turned out to be a success on both Game Pass and PC and Nintendo Switch. Developer Matt T. Wood shared updated numbers for his game with the GameDiscoverCo. newsletter, which says more than two million players on Game Pass and more than 500,000 copies sold between PC and Nintendo Switch.

A record-breaking cat

Little Kitty, Big City launched on May 11. It had previously been added to 464,000 wishlists on Steam. By the end of May, it had sold 132,000 on PC, but total sales have since grown, surpassing 500,000 units. According to Wood, the game is currently sells better on Nintendo Switch than on PC (of approximately 30%).

It also performed well on Game Pass, where Little Kitty, Big City has already reached over 2 million unique players. GameDiscoverCo estimates that the result places it in 4th place among the most played new releases on Microsoft’s subscription service this year, behind only Palworld (10 million Game Pass users as of February 22), MLB: The Show 2024 and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II.

Wood then revealed that the majority of Little Kitty, Big City players on Steam come from the United States (32.5%) and China (14%), followed by Germany (6.5%), the United Kingdom (5.5%), and Canada (3.2%).

Wood also said that he worked on Little Kitty, Big City alone “for about half the development time” and then started hiring collaborators (the core team consisted of 3-5 people). Eventually The development cost him more than expected, but he quickly recovered his money and the profits started to roll in too.