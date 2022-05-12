Unfortunately Joy didn’t make it, despite attempts by rescuers who intervened quickly to help him survive. The dog rescued in Muggia is dead: The rescuers had reached him on the seafront of the town which is located in Friuli Venezia Giulia. Unfortunately today we have to say goodbye: now he is on the rainbow bridge.

Photo source from Pixabay

Joy is dead in my arms his family who watched over him until the end, having spent all 17 years of his very long life with him. On 6 May the Muggia Fire Brigade had saved the dog, which had fallen between the rocks and ended up in the waters of the Porto San Rocco seafront.

A passer-by had noticed that dog that barked desperate to get someone’s attention. He had called the rescuers who promptly rescued him, bringing the elderly Joy to the ENPA headquarters in Trieste, which announced his death.

Our medical director, Dr. Diana Bartoli, and her colleague, Dr. Marco Lapia, present in the facility intervened immediately. The completely wet dog had a temperature of 34.7 ° C, was in an evident state of weakness and very old age.

These are the words of the Enpa, which also added that the dog was immediately subjected to care of the case. The volunteers also tracked down the owner, who immediately ran to to hug his dog, who had managed to escape from home that day.

Source Pixabay

The dog saved in Muggia died: his heart stopped beating

Joy had left home at 7am that damn day, which in 17 years he had never done. And unfortunately it is gone now.

The Enpa of Trieste turns its thoughts on emotion to the family and the little dog who is now on the rainbow bridge.