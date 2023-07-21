Vicenza, the dynamics of the death of the 2-year-old boy who drowned in the swimming pool: he was with his grandfather who had fallen asleep

The police are doing all the necessary investigations for the harrowing story of the 2 year old child who unfortunately died after falling into the water. They are viewing all the video surveillance footage in the area, to reconstruct the moments leading up to the drama.

The only person that the investigators have decided to enter in the register of suspects is the grampa. Turns out to be under investigation for the crime of lack of vigilance and culpable crime.

The facts took place in the first afternoon of Saturday 16 July. Precisely in the grandparents’ house which is located aa Cavazzale of Monticello Conte Otto, in the province of Vicenza.

From what emerged, the mother had gone out for some commissions. For this she had left her child with the father and therefore the child’s grandfather. For them it seemed to be an afternoon like any other.

But when the woman returned home, one hour laterhe found his son lifeless in the pool. He promptly called the doctors, who in the end had no choice but to note his heartbreaking death.

From what transpired the grandfather himself was asleep and little Jordan managed to get out by climbing over a gate and entered the water. By the time they realized it, it was already too much for him late.

The torment of the father of the 2-year-old boy who drowned in the swimming pool

In addition to the sanitary ware, the police also arrived on the scene. The latter have started all the investigations of the case and for now, they have decided to enter the grandfather in the register of suspects.

They then arranged the autopsy on the body and all the necessary investigations, such as checking the video surveillance cameras in the area. The child’s father was separate by his wife for several years now and now he can’t get over it.

In a short interview with TvAhe said: “How could this happen!” In addition, the man also wanted to say that he discovered the sad news in the evening when his Friend she called to inform him of her son’s disappearance.