Waiting for the Italy of the greats on their way to the Fukuoka World Championships (in the lane since the 23rd), it is little Italy, that is, the juniors, that does wonders. At the European Championships in Belgrade, where the technical director Marco Menchinelli made his debut on the “bench”, the Azzurri concluded their efforts triumphantly as they had begun them: by winning the two relays. Today the 4×100 mixed gold between women and men, Tuesday with the fast relays. And speaking of quartets: this record-breaking Italy reached the podium in all the relays with 5 golds, 2 silvers and a bronze. The national team won the final medal table with 21 podiums (9 gold, 8 silver and 4 bronze) ahead of Hungary (9 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze) and Denmark (5 gold, 3 silver and one bronze). As a result, he also dominated in the team standings, receiving the Len Trophy: an encouragement in view of the newly conceived under-23 European Championships in Dublin (in the season there will also be the Mondialinos in Israel in September).

In comparison with the other richest expeditions, there are those of 2009 with 30 podiums (10 golds, 11 silvers, 9 bronzes), those of 2016 with 9 golds, 8 silvers and 5 bronzes, therefore only one bronze more than this one edition, both managements with technical director Walter Bolognani, who in 2007 took over the blue youth sector from Maurizio Coconi, with whom in Geneva 1995 they gained 17 podiums (8 golds, 5 silvers and 5 bronzes behind Germany with 10 golds) and in 2006 with 19 medals (7 gold, 5 silver and 5 bronze behind Russia with 11-5-2). Italy, in the absence of Russia, is the leading power in Europe while Germany has lost its leadership for years. Italy 2023 has a truly assorted pool (only breaststroke this time she didn’t get on the podium, another Piedmontese in the backstroke did well, Giada Gorlier), and brought out the speed sector which bodes well for the 2028 Games. he image of this national team is Sara Curtis, absolute Italian champion of the 50m freestyle, who reaffirmed with them individually in the sprint her great talents also showcased with silver in the 100m freestyle (in 2003 Federica Pellegrini was also silver in the queen specialty ). The sixteen-year-old black Cuneo leaves Belgrade with 5 podiums in her pocket: in addition to the 2 individual, also 2 golds with the 4×100 and medley relays, and silver with the 4×100 sl men-women. Three golds and 2 silvers and a final fraction thrown at 54″81 like a real great. Among the men Lorenzo Ballarati emerged (gold in the 50m freestyle) and Davide Passafaro 8silver in the 100m freestyle) who made a significant contribution in the relays. In short, it’s an Italy that is going very fast and is building important spare parts for the great national team.